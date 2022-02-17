Advertisement
Man who was killed in gun battle with Azusa police is identified

An Azusa police officer was severely injured and a suspect killed in a shootout Wednesday afternoon.
By Richard Winton
Gregory Yee
A gunman who shot and wounded an Azusa police officer before being killed in a shootout with police was identified Thursday as a 32-year-old Los Angeles man, officials said.

Mathew Cook, 32 died at 4:23 pm. on Wednesday at the scene in the 1000 block of West Gladstone Street in Azusa, authorities said. The officer was shot and suffered a severe injury in the lower torso during the exchange of gunfire, according to authorities.

The officer was initially listed in critical condition at a hospital following the gun battle, but authorities now say his injury is non-life threatening.

The incident began about 4 p.m. when the officer, who was new and working with a training officer, found a stolen vehicle and identified Cook and a woman “who were in and near the vehicle,” according to law enforcement sources.

When officers approached, Cook fled on foot and the officers chased him for a short distance, police said. At one point, Cook got in a physical struggle with the officers, pulled out a handgun and shot at them, injuring one, authorities said.

Cook suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Los Angeles Coroner Office and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives, who are investigating the shooting. Sheriff’s detectives recovered a handgun next to Cook at the scene.

A 28-year-old woman was detained by Azusa police. But so far no formal booking has been announced in connection with that detention.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

