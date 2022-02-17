Man who was killed in gun battle with Azusa police is identified

A gunman who shot and wounded an Azusa police officer before being killed in a shootout with police was identified Thursday as a 32-year-old Los Angeles man, officials said.

Mathew Cook, 32 died at 4:23 pm. on Wednesday at the scene in the 1000 block of West Gladstone Street in Azusa, authorities said. The officer was shot and suffered a severe injury in the lower torso during the exchange of gunfire, according to authorities.

The officer was initially listed in critical condition at a hospital following the gun battle, but authorities now say his injury is non-life threatening.

The incident began about 4 p.m. when the officer, who was new and working with a training officer, found a stolen vehicle and identified Cook and a woman “who were in and near the vehicle,” according to law enforcement sources.

When officers approached, Cook fled on foot and the officers chased him for a short distance, police said. At one point, Cook got in a physical struggle with the officers, pulled out a handgun and shot at them, injuring one, authorities said.

Cook suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Los Angeles Coroner Office and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives, who are investigating the shooting. Sheriff’s detectives recovered a handgun next to Cook at the scene.

A 28-year-old woman was detained by Azusa police. But so far no formal booking has been announced in connection with that detention.

