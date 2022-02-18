Firefighters make good progress on wildfire burning near Bishop with 30% containment

A wind-driven wildfire burning east of Bishop in the Owens Valley has grown to 4,100 acres, but firefighters had increased containment to 30% by Friday morning, authorities said.

The fire first broke out Wednesday near the remote Eastern Sierra Regional Airport, but so far there have been no reports of injuries or damaged structures, authorities said. The cause remains under investigation.

The Airport fire prompted evacuations in and around the north end of the Owens Valley, but the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection lifted evacuation orders Thursday evening. Temperatures dropped below freezing overnight and firefighters made good progress on containment.

Warm Springs Road southeast of Bishop remains closed as firefighters continue to mop up the north end of the fire area, officials said. Cal Fire expects the fire to be fully contained by Thursday.