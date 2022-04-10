Two killed, five hurt in Willowbrook shooting

Two people were killed and five others were hurt Sunday night in a shooting in the Willowbrook area of Los Angeles, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting was reported 4:13 p.m. at the 12200 block of Blakley Avenue near East 122 Street, a residential area.

Two men were declared dead at the scene, authorities said. Four people were taken to hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds, and one other person was treated at the scene.

No further information was available as of 6:30 p.m.