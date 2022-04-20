Pedestrian struck and killed on 110 Freeway in South L.A.

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the pedestrian, identified only as a man approximately age 30, was hit by a northbound car near Adams Boulevard around 1:45 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. His name was not released pending notification of his family.

The driver of the vehicle, a 2003 Suzuki Aerio, suffered minor cuts to his left hand. He exited the freeway and reported the collision to law enforcement, officials said.

It was not immediately clear why the man was walking on the freeway.

Northbound lanes of the freeway were temporarily backed up early Wednesday morning but have since reopened.