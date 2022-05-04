Advertisement
Share
California

Suspect arrested in Texas in 1996 stabbing death of Santa Ana man

Undated DMV photo of Jade Benning
Jade Benning, shown in an undated Department of Motor Vehicles photo, was arrested Tuesday in Austin, Texas, in the 1996 stabbing death of Christopher Hervey in Santa Ana.
(California Department of Motor Vehicles)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

Santa Ana police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the 1996 stabbing death of a 22-year-old man, the department said in a release.

Jade Benning, now 48, was arrested near her Austin, Texas, home in connection with the slaying of her boyfriend, Christopher Hervey.

The investigation began on Jan. 4, 1996, when Santa Ana police responded around 3 a.m. to a report of a break-in and stabbing at an apartment that Hervey and Benning shared in the 2200 block of North Broadway.

Hervey had been stabbed multiple times in the torso and later died.

California

At least 1 arrested after stolen marijuana bins fall onto Venice roadway

Two burglars took off early Tuesday with marijuana bins in a stolen box truck, from which the bins fell onto Venice Boulevard.

Neighbors told police they’d heard a loud argument inside the apartment and Benning was interviewed by detectives, but the case went cold until January 2020, when police received an anonymous letter implicating Benning in the slaying.

Benning had moved to Las Vegas in 2001 and later relocated to Texas.

A cold-case homicide detective reexamined the case and ordered forensic testing, eventually identifying Benning as a suspect. An arrest warrant was eventually issued for her.

Benning was arrested Tuesday afternoon by U.S. marshals, with Santa Ana police detectives present. She will face extradition to California.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement