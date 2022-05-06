Riverside County brush fire grows to 100 acres, prompting evacuation order

A brush fire ignited in Riverside County on Friday afternoon and quickly grew to about 100 acres, prompting an evacuation order.

Cal Fire first reported a 2- to 3-acre fire in Jurupa Valley near Granite Hill Drive and Pyrite Street around 12:50 p.m. Less than an hour later, officials said it had grown to 100 acres.

Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department spokesman Rob Roseen said the blaze was burning in “light flashy fuels, like dried grass” and moving east.

An evacuation order has been issued for the Jurupa Valley Discovery Center in the 7600 block of Granite Hill Drive and Granite Hill Drive is closed

Roseen said fire crews were attacking the blaze from the air and ground. It was not immediately clear how many structures were threatened, he said.

News video captured by OnScene.TV showed smoke billowing over the grass as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Roseen said.