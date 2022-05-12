Los Angeles firefighters battling brush fire near homes in San Pedro

Los Angeles firefighters are battling a brushfire in San Pedro that broke out Thursday night in a park near homes, according to authorities.

Ground and air teams are fighting a 1-acre blaze that started amid medium grass and brush in rugged terrain at Peck Park, 560 North Western Ave., according to a 6:15 p.m. alert by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The park abuts homes and a shopping center.

Helicopter footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed flames and billowing smoke approaching close to homes. None appeared to be on fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.