California

Los Angeles firefighters battling brush fire near homes in San Pedro

Aerial view of smoke and a brush fire near a residential neighborhood
Footage from a KTLA news helicopter shows a brush fire burning near homes at San Pedro’s Peck Park early Thursday night.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Los Angeles firefighters are battling a brushfire in San Pedro that broke out Thursday night in a park near homes, according to authorities.

Ground and air teams are fighting a 1-acre blaze that started amid medium grass and brush in rugged terrain at Peck Park, 560 North Western Ave., according to a 6:15 p.m. alert by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The park abuts homes and a shopping center.

Helicopter footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed flames and billowing smoke approaching close to homes. None appeared to be on fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

