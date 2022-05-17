Advertisement
Share
California

Laguna Woods church shooting suspect charged with murder, attempted murder

A portrait of John Cheng on an easel surrounded by flowers.
A memorial honors John Cheng, a 52-year-old Laguna Niguel resident who was killed in Sunday’s shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah Fry
Luke MoneyRichard WintonCindy CarcamoMatthew Ormseth
Share

The Orange County district attorney on Tuesday filed a murder charge that could carry the death penalty against a man accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding five other people at a Taiwanese church in what authorities have characterized as an apparent political hate crime.

David Wenwei Chou, 68, of Las Vegas, is accused of shooting six people at the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, which rents space at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods.

One of the victims — John Cheng, a 52-year-old doctor — died from his wounds. Five others, ranging in age from 66 to 92, were taken to hospitals.

In addition to the murder charge, Chou faces five counts of attempted murder as well as murder with the special circumstance of the use of a gun and lying in wait, Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said. The special circumstances enhancement means that if convicted, Chou would face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Chou was also charged with four counts of possession of destructive devices with intention to kill or harm.

A photo of Dr. John Cheng, a 52-year-old victim who was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church.

California

This doctor was killed saving his mother’s congregation in Laguna Woods church shooting

When a man began shooting at the congregants — most of them elderly and Taiwanese — Dr. John Cheng put himself in the line of fire.

Advertisement

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes on Monday characterized the shooting as a “politically motivated hate incident,” and said authorities think Chou “specifically targeted the Taiwanese community.”

The FBI has also opened a federal hate crime investigation into the shooting.

Prosecutors have not yet filed a hate crime sentencing enhancement in the case, but Spitzer said his team is working with the FBI to probe that evidence.

“While there’s very strong evidence right now that this was motivated by hate, we want to make sure that we have put together all the evidence that confirms that theory,” Spitzer told reporters during a briefing Tuesday.

Barnes said Chou left notes in Chinese in his car stating he did not believe Taiwan should be independent from China, and apparently had an issue with Taiwanese people because of the way he was treated while living there.

China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and has grown increasingly aggressive about reclaiming the democratic, self-ruled island. Within Taiwan, a majority of people favor maintaining the status quo, with some wanting to openly declaring independence and a small minority wanting to someday unify with China.

Accounts of Chou’s background differ. Barnes said he was born in mainland China and relocated to Taiwan at some point before moving to the United States. But an official from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles — Taiwan’s de facto embassy, since the island is not officially recognized by the U.S. and most other countries — said Chou was born in Taiwan.

Laguna Woods, CA - May 15: A first responder grief counselor comforts a parishioner after a person opened fire during a church service attended by a Taiwanese congregation, killing one person and critcally injuring four others at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods Sunday, May 15, 2022. Authorities are interviewing more than 30 people who were inside the church at the time. The victims were described as mostly Asian and mostly of Taiwanese descent, authorities said. A law enforcement source said officials believe the suspect was a 68-year-old Asian man who is originally from Las Vegas. The source said after the suspect opened fire he was "subdued" by parishioners. No other details were available. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Suspect’s life was collapsing before Laguna Woods church shooting

Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, whose members were the target of an attack authorities allege was a politically motivated hate incident, released a letter that offered new insights into the events of the hours before the shooting and its direct aftermath.

In the months leading up to the shooting, Chou also dealt with upheaval in his personal life. His wife had returned to Taiwan in December, to seek treatment for cancer but also to leave him in the midst of a divorce — according to Balmore Orellana, their former neighbor in Las Vegas.

Chou and his wife owned the building they lived in, one of about a dozen shabby stucco four-plexes that line a cul-de-sac about a mile west of the Las Vegas Strip. The pair sold the building around the time she left for Taiwan, Orellana said, and Chou later complained to him that the new owners raised the rent to an unaffordable level.

Orellana said Chou was evicted from the building in February. The last time Orellana saw Chou was when he helped him carry trash out of his unit to the dumpster.

“He was just a homeless old man,” Orellana recalled. While Chou didn’t voice thoughts of suicide explicitly, Orellana said: “He told me, ‘I just don’t care about my life anymore.’ ”

According to Orellana, Chou said he was born in Taiwan but considered himself Chinese and believed China and Taiwan were one country.

Irvine, California May 16, 2022-Worshippers listen to speakers and pray during a vigil at Christ Our Redeemer Church in Irvine Monday. The Irvine faith community came together to stand in solidarity with the Taiwanese community following the shooting at a church in Laguna Hills. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California

Gunman allegedly lurked in church for hours before opening fire in deadly attack

Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, whose members were the target of an attack authorities allege was a politically motivated hate incident, released a letter that offered new insights into the events of the hours before the shooting and its direct aftermath.

In a letter released Monday, the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church alleged Chou arrived at the church around 10 a.m. Sunday, before the morning service. He was wearing a black shirt that some parishioners believed said “Security,” the church said. Chou worked intermittently as a security guard in Las Vegas, according to Orellana.

He apparently stayed in the church area until the early afternoon, when he emerged at a banquet hall where the church was honoring longtime Pastor Billy Chang, who had just returned after two years in Taiwan. After the lunch, some churchgoers ran into Chou, whom they saw “applying iron chains to start locking the doors shut,” the church said in the letter.

Other church members saw him hammering shut two other doors with nails, the letter said. Authorities also allege the suspect tried to disable locks with superglue.

The church said Chou then fired a shot into the air; some in the room assumed the sound was balloons popping.

“Dr. John Cheng saw Chou with the gun and immediately took action to try to stop him. Chou shot Dr. Cheng dead with three bullets. Some church members then fell to the floor,” the church said.

Laguna Woods, CA - May 15: An Orange County Sheriff's Officer with a bomb-sniffing dog checks the exterior of the church after a person opened fire during a church service attended by a Taiwanese congregation, killing one person and critically injuring four others at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods Sunday, May 15, 2022. Authorities are interviewing more than 30 people who were inside the church at the time. The victims were described as mostly Asian and mostly of Taiwanese descent, authorities said. A law enforcement source said officials believe the suspect was a 68-year-old Asian man who is originally from Las Vegas. The source said after the suspect opened fire he was "subdued" by parishioners. No other details were available. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Laguna Woods shooting was a hate crime targeting Taiwanese people, sheriff says

‘It is believed the suspect involved was upset about political tensions between China and Taiwan,’ Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said.

Cheng’s actions have widely been praised as heroic — with officials saying his intervention gave other parishioners the opportunity to subdue the suspect.

“Without the actions of Dr. Cheng, it is no doubt that there would be numerous additional victims in this crime,” Barnes said.

After Cheng attempted to stop the gunman, Chang, the former pastor, ran up to him with a chair as his weapon.

“He got scared. I don’t think he expected someone to attack him,” Chang said in an interview with The Times.

Chang said he pushed the gunman to the floor, after which he and other parishioners hogtied him with an electric cord, according to officials and eyewitness accounts.

Bags containing additional ammunition, as well as four Molotov cocktail-like incendiary devices, were found at the scene, authorities said.

Times staff writers Gregory Yee, Jeong Park, Anh Do, Hailey Branson-Potts and Christopher Goffard contributed to this report.

CaliforniaOrange County
Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering Orange County for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the newspaper in 2013 as a reporter for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication. Fry most recently covered breaking news for The Times and was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. She grew up in Orange County and got her start as an intern at the Orange County Register.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Cindy Carcamo

Cindy Carcamo covers immigration issues for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was Arizona bureau chief and a national correspondent for The Times, focusing on border and immigration issues in the Southwest. A Los Angeles native, she has reported in Argentina and Mexico during her time as an Inter American Press Assn. scholar and as a reporter for the Orange County Register. She’s also reported from Guatemala and Honduras where her coverage was part of a team Overseas Press Club Award. She is also the recipient of the French-American Foundation’s 2012 Immigration Journalism Award and was a finalist for the 2012 PEN Center USA Literary Award in Journalism and 2011 Livingston Award.

Matthew Ormseth

Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement