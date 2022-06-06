Advertisement
California

Homelessness, housing, crime: A guide to issues dominating 2022 L.A elections

A homeless encampment near City Hall in January.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
As voters head to the polls across Los Angeles to elect new leaders, a new poll finds homelessness, housing affordability and crime among their top issues.

The new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, asked what two issues were most important in deciding whom to support for mayor. Among likely voters, these were the results:

  • Homelessness 49%
  • Crime and public safety 40%
  • Housing affordability 25%
  • Education and schools 12%
  • Jobs and the economy 12%
  • Climate change 11%
  • Racial justice 10%
  • Abortion 7%
  • Taxes 5%
  • Transportation 3%
  • Coronavirus 3%

Homelessness, housing and crime have been dominant issues in the mayor’s race as well as many down-ballot city races and council elections.

Here are stories on other major findings from our polls:

And here are our guides to understanding the candidates and the issues:

Advertisement

CaliforniaL.A. Politics

