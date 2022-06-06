Homelessness, housing, crime: A guide to issues dominating 2022 L.A elections

As voters head to the polls across Los Angeles to elect new leaders, a new poll finds homelessness, housing affordability and crime among their top issues.

The new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, asked what two issues were most important in deciding whom to support for mayor. Among likely voters, these were the results:

Homelessness 49%

49% Crime and public safety 40%

40% Housing affordability 25%

25% Education and schools 12%

12% Jobs and the economy 12%

12% Climate change 11%

11% Racial justice 10%

10% Abortion 7%

7% Taxes 5%

5% Transportation 3%

3% Coronavirus 3%

Homelessness, housing and crime have been dominant issues in the mayor’s race as well as many down-ballot city races and council elections.

