Homelessness, housing, crime: A guide to issues dominating 2022 L.A elections
As voters head to the polls across Los Angeles to elect new leaders, a new poll finds homelessness, housing affordability and crime among their top issues.
The new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, asked what two issues were most important in deciding whom to support for mayor. Among likely voters, these were the results:
- Homelessness 49%
- Crime and public safety 40%
- Housing affordability 25%
- Education and schools 12%
- Jobs and the economy 12%
- Climate change 11%
- Racial justice 10%
- Abortion 7%
- Taxes 5%
- Transportation 3%
- Coronavirus 3%
Homelessness, housing and crime have been dominant issues in the mayor’s race as well as many down-ballot city races and council elections.
Mayor’s race
L.A. mayoral race: Interactive graphic shows where in the city candidates are getting money
The Los Angeles Times has published an interactive graphic that shows where in the city each candidate has received money.
Who are the candidates running for L.A. mayor? Where do candidates stand on issues like homelessness, crime and Ukraine? Here’s what you need to know.
2022 L.A. mayor’s race cheat sheet: What to know about Karen Bass, Rick Caruso, Kevin de León, Gina Viola
Polls show there are three leading contenders in the race to succeed Eric Garcetti as mayor of Los Angeles. Here’s a guide to the top contenders.
2022 L.A. mayor’s race: Where Rick Caruso, Karen Bass, Kevin De Leon, Gina Viola stand on issues
Here’s where the candidates for Los Angeles mayor stand on key issues facing the city.
City attorney
Seven people are running to be Los Angeles city attorney, a race with a wide field and no incumbent.
In a break from recent tradition, there’s not an incumbent or a well-known elected official among the candidates running to become L.A. city attorney. There are, however, two candidates with former GOP ties.
City controller
Guide to the 2022 race for L.A. city controller
Six candidates are seeking to replace City Controller Ron Galperin at City Hall, which has been buffeted by FBI probes into council members, political aides and others.
District 5
Meet the candidates vying to replace Los Angeles Councilman Paul Koretz in District 5, which stretches from Bel-Air to Hancock Park.
District 9
Your guide to the 2022 Los Angeles City Council District 9 election
District 11
But one key battleground is Venice, where debates over the homeless crisis have divided residents and sparked failed recall effort against current Councilman Mike Bonin.
District 13
A guide to the L.A. City Council District 13 election
