California

Vegetation fire breaks out near homes, shopping centers in Riverside County

A map of part of Riverside County shows where a vegetation fire was burning in Jurupa Valley
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire that broke out Friday evening near homes and other buildings in Jurupa Valley, Riverside County fire officials said.

The incident was reported around 5:50 p.m. near Limonite Avenue and El Palomino Drive. The area is adjacent to the Indian Hills Golf Club.

As of 7:50 p.m. the fire had burned 2 to 3 acres in a river bottom and spread to a nearby Rite Aid, where “firefighters held it to the roof of the structure,” the Riverside County Fire Department said.

Footage from KABC-TV Channel 7 shows dozens of trees charred by flames adjacent to homes and busy shopping centers. Helicopters hover overhead as smoke wafts over the homes and businesses.

No injuries were reported, and no evacuations were ordered, officials said.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

