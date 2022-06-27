Advertisement
Share
California

110-acre fire in Jurupa Valley is 85% contained, evacuations lifted

A helicopter makes a water drop.
A helicopter makes a water drop on the Union fire in the Jurupa Valley on Saturday.
(OnScene.TV)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Share

A wildfire in the Jurupa Valley that grew to 110 acres and threatened homes Saturday was 85% contained as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.

Crews continued to increase containment of the Union fire in and near the Santa Ana Riverbed, officials said.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered Saturday for residents south of Limonite Avenue, with a care center opened in Patriot High School. But that order was downgraded to an evacuation warning hours later, and all warnings were lifted by Sunday morning when the fire was 40% contained.

Azusa, CA, Monday, June 20, 2022 - Mason Gudiel, 5, of Glendora, stays cool at the Dalton Park water play area as temperatures soar on the last day of Spring. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

California

Triple-digit temperatures prompt Southern California heat advisory

Temperatures in some parts of Los Angeles could climb as high as 105 degrees today.

By Sunday evening, the fire in northwest Riverside County was 65% contained, officials said.

Initially called the Candle fire, the Union fire started Saturday afternoon near Indian Camp Road and Candle Light Drive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CaliforniaClimate & Environment
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement