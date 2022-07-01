Brush fire burning near 110 Freeway in Highland Park

A brush fire burning in the Arroyo Seco area of Highland Park has consumed at least one acre Friday night.

The fire was burning in medium to heavy brush near 368 S. Avenue 60, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert shortly before 10 p.m.

Videos posted to Twitter by motorists showed flames and billowing smoke approaching the 110 Freeway. Horse stables are nearby, one user said.

Resources including 10 fire engines, two battalion chiefs and helicopters have been deployed, firefighters said.

The L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority stated it was replacing Gold Line service between Highland Park and South Pasadena with shuttle buses because the fire was burning close to the tracks.

Advertisement

Further information about the blaze was not immediately available Friday night.