Authorities investigate two fatal shootings by police in L.A. County

Authorities are investigating two separate officer-involved shootings that occurred Saturday and resulted in two fatalities, officials said.

The first occurred when a Huntington Park police officer shot a woman after she was allegedly chasing a man with a pair of scissors near the 6900 block of South Alameda Street about 3:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement.

The woman was struck in her upper torso, according to the news release. She was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The man she had allegedly been chasing was treated for a non-life-threatening wound on his upper torso, authorities said. Officers recovered a pair of scissors at the scene.

The other shooting occurred about 9:45 p.m. in South L.A. when a police officer shot a man near 36th Place & Maple Avenue.

LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez said the man was armed and refused to follow the officers’ commands. The man was struck by a rubber bullet and fell to the ground, but did not drop the firearm.

Police shot the man and he was taken to a hospital, where he died, Hernandez said.

The firearm was recovered at the scene.

Both shootings remain under investigation.