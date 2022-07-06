Crews searching for body in artificial lake by SoFi Stadium
Firefighters are searching the artificial lake outside SoFi Stadium after receiving reports of a body found in the water Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the stadium in Inglewood just after 6 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and began a water rescue at Lake Park. Details about what prompted the call were not immediately available.
KTTV Channel 11 is reporting that authorities have surveillance footage of a person jumping into the lake and not coming out. Aerial footage of the lake on Wednesday morning showed emergency crews set up around the body of water and preparing a dive team to search the area.
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is among the 16 venues selected to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The Inglewood Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Lake Park sits south of the stadium and the 5.5-acre lake holds approximately 11 million gallons of water, according to the stadium developers.
Both the Rams and Chargers call SoFi Stadium home.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.
Los Angeles landscape designer Mia Lehrer is working to peeling back the city’s concrete. Her latest project brings parkland to SoFi Stadium.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.