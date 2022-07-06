Crews searching for body in artificial lake by SoFi Stadium

Firefighters are searching the artificial lake outside SoFi Stadium after receiving reports of a body found in the water Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the stadium in Inglewood just after 6 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and began a water rescue at Lake Park. Details about what prompted the call were not immediately available.

KTTV Channel 11 is reporting that authorities have surveillance footage of a person jumping into the lake and not coming out. Aerial footage of the lake on Wednesday morning showed emergency crews set up around the body of water and preparing a dive team to search the area.

The Inglewood Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lake Park sits south of the stadium and the 5.5-acre lake holds approximately 11 million gallons of water, according to the stadium developers.

Both the Rams and Chargers call SoFi Stadium home.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.