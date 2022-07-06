Advertisement
California

Crews searching for body in artificial lake by SoFi Stadium

Firefighters search the artificial lake outside SoFi Stadium after receiving reports of a body in the water.
(KTLA)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Firefighters are searching the artificial lake outside SoFi Stadium after receiving reports of a body found in the water Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the stadium in Inglewood just after 6 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and began a water rescue at Lake Park. Details about what prompted the call were not immediately available.

KTTV Channel 11 is reporting that authorities have surveillance footage of a person jumping into the lake and not coming out. Aerial footage of the lake on Wednesday morning showed emergency crews set up around the body of water and preparing a dive team to search the area.

The Inglewood Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lake Park sits south of the stadium and the 5.5-acre lake holds approximately 11 million gallons of water, according to the stadium developers.

Both the Rams and Chargers call SoFi Stadium home.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

