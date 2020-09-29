Death of man near trailers at SoFi Stadium is ruled an accident

The death of a man near construction trailers at the SoFi Stadium development in Inglewood was an accident caused by “sharp force injury,” the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner ruled Tuesday.

The agency identified the man as Sergio Rojo. A spokeswoman said the 25-year-old had been experiencing homelessness.

Rojo was found dead early Friday near the stadium, which serves as the centerpiece of a 298-acre mixed-use project. The circumstances of the death remained unclear.

The autopsy report isn’t available pending the results of additional testing.

A spokesman for the Inglewood Police Department, which solicited information Friday about the death, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two construction workers died at the project in June and July.

One fell from the stadium’s roof, and the other died after experiencing “signs of a health issue,” according to the joint venture overseeing construction.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is probing the deaths of the two workers, but the agency isn’t investigating Friday’s death.