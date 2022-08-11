Brush fire shuts down transition road at 605 and 105 freeways in Norwalk

A brush fire near the 605 and 105 freeways in Norwalk has shut down a transition road while firefighters work to knock down the blaze Thursday night.

Firefighters were first called at 6:05 p.m. to the 105 and Hoxie Avenue for a report of a fire on the side of the freeway, said Imy Velderrain of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

As of 6:48 p.m., the blaze was estimated to be between 3 and 4 acres, Velderrain said, adding that numerous resources were on scene.

The California Highway Patrol has shut down a transition road from the southbound 605 to the westbound 105 while crews battle the blaze.

Further information was not immediately available.