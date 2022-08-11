Advertisement
California

Brush fire shuts down transition road at 605 and 105 freeways in Norwalk

A map of southeastern Los Angeles County shows the location of a brush fire near the 105 and 605 freeways in Norwalk
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A brush fire near the 605 and 105 freeways in Norwalk has shut down a transition road while firefighters work to knock down the blaze Thursday night.

Firefighters were first called at 6:05 p.m. to the 105 and Hoxie Avenue for a report of a fire on the side of the freeway, said Imy Velderrain of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

As of 6:48 p.m., the blaze was estimated to be between 3 and 4 acres, Velderrain said, adding that numerous resources were on scene.

The California Highway Patrol has shut down a transition road from the southbound 605 to the westbound 105 while crews battle the blaze.

Further information was not immediately available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

