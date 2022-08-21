Advertisement
Share
California

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault of a child at Riverside elementary school

By Paloma EsquivelStaff Writer 
Share

A Riverside man was arrested Friday after he allegedly jumped the fence of an elementary school, entered a bathroom and attempted to sexually assault a child, Riverside police said in a news release.

The incident happened Friday afternoon, when police say a campus supervisor at McAuliffe Elementary School in Riverside saw a man come out of the girls bathroom and heard a girl crying inside.

The man fled but the campus supervisor followed him and provided a description of his vehicle and license plate to police.

Logan Nighswonger, 32, a registered sex offender, was arrested on suspicion of attempted sex acts with a child under 10 and being a registered sex offender on school grounds.

The Press-Enterprise reported that Nighswonger was previously arrested in 2015 on suspicion of exposing himself to students at Mark Twain Elementary in Riverside, according to a Riverside police news release at the time.

Advertisement

In 2016 he was convicted of annoying/molesting a child under 18 years of age, according to court records.

It was unclear if Nighswonger had obtained an attorney.

“Children should never experience a situation such as this and it deeply saddens me that this incident occurred,” Alvord Unified School District Supt. Allan Mucerino said in a statement.

Nighswonger is being held without bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

California
Paloma Esquivel

Paloma Esquivel is an education reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She was on the team that won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for public service for investigating corruption in the city of Bell and the team that won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for coverage of the San Bernardino terror attack. Prior to joining The Times in 2007, she was a freelance writer, worked in Spanish-language radio and was an occasional substitute teacher. A Southern California native, she graduated from UC Berkeley and has a master’s in journalism from Syracuse University.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement