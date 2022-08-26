Lifeguards warn of 6- to 8-foot shark sighted off Manhattan Beach
A shark was sighted Friday evening off the El Porto area of Manhattan Beach.
The sighting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and was confirmed by a lifeguard and two surfers, according to tweets from the Los Angeles County Lifeguards.
The shark is estimated to be 6 to 8 feet long, lifeguards said. No signs of aggressive behavior were seen.
Beachgoers and surfers were notified of the sighting, and Baywatch Redondo completed a sweep of the area with no findings, lifeguards said, adding that they would continue to monitor the situation.
A spokesperson for L.A. County Lifeguards could not be reached for an update.
