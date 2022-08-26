Advertisement
Lifeguards warn of 6- to 8-foot shark sighted off Manhattan Beach

A man with a surfboard walks by a sign that says "Advisory: shark activity"
A shark was sighted Friday evening off the El Porto area of Manhattan Beach.
(Hayne Palmour IV / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
The sighting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and was confirmed by a lifeguard and two surfers, according to tweets from the Los Angeles County Lifeguards.

The shark is estimated to be 6 to 8 feet long, lifeguards said. No signs of aggressive behavior were seen.

Beachgoers and surfers were notified of the sighting, and Baywatch Redondo completed a sweep of the area with no findings, lifeguards said, adding that they would continue to monitor the situation.

A spokesperson for L.A. County Lifeguards could not be reached for an update.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

