Lifeguards warn of 6- to 8-foot shark sighted off Manhattan Beach

A shark was sighted Friday evening off the El Porto area of Manhattan Beach.

The sighting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and was confirmed by a lifeguard and two surfers, according to tweets from the Los Angeles County Lifeguards.

The shark is estimated to be 6 to 8 feet long, lifeguards said. No signs of aggressive behavior were seen.

Beachgoers and surfers were notified of the sighting, and Baywatch Redondo completed a sweep of the area with no findings, lifeguards said, adding that they would continue to monitor the situation.

A spokesperson for L.A. County Lifeguards could not be reached for an update.