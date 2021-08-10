12 easy recipes for ice pops to beat the heat

In Mexico, paletas (ice pops) are revered for their intense flavors and astoundingly vibrant colors and for not being overly sweet. Icy paletas are made from fresh fruit and their juices, while creamy ones incorporate milk or cream into the base. Both types are often enhanced with herbs and spices and will likely have chunks of fruit and other garnishes suspended in them.

Perhaps inspired by paletas or perhaps simply wanting to bring their own flair to Fudgicles, Creamsicles and other ice pops, local pastry chefs and food enthusiasts are bringing their own frozen treats to the table. We have recipes for some of these inventive, sophisticated fruit pops, such as blueberry and lavender pops, spicy cantaloupe and ginger pops and dark chocolate, date and sesame pops. We also have recipes for adult, boozy pops like negroni orange popsicles, mojito popsicles and peach sangria popsicles.

Check out the options and make some of these beautiful, delicious frozen confections on a stick. When the heat is on, grab an ice-cold pop, find a seat in the shade and chill out.

Cucumber-chile paletas Time 30 minutes Yields Makes 9 (3-ounce) paletas

Margarita popsicles Heavy on the citrus -- lemons, limes and oranges -- and a careful hand with the booze (tequila and orange liqueur), a margarita popsicle is a fun, heat-beating, adult frozen treat. Time 20 minutes Yields Makes about 9 (3-ounce) popsicles

Spicy cantaloupe and ginger pops Cantaloupe sings when paired with spicy shards of candied ginger. Full-fat Greek yogurt gives the pop a creamy texture and additional sweetness comes from condensed milk and honey. Time 20 minutes Yields Makes 6 to 8 popsicles

Manhattan popsicles Use the cherry flavoring as the popsicle base — with just enough bourbon and sweet vermouth for flavor. Pour into molds, drop a maraschino cherry into each and freeze. Time 15 minutes Yields Makes about 12 (3-ounce)popsicles

Coconut paletas A creamy base of coconut puree and milk base is studded with cacao nibs, frozen, dipped in heavy cream and dredged in coconut sugar before freezing again until ready to serve. Time 1 hour 5 minutes Yields Makes about 1 dozen paletas, depending on size

Blueberry and lavender pops Thick Greek-style yogurt, ripe blueberries, blueberry preserves and dried lavender are blended and frozen in fun molds make a sophisticated summer treat. Time 20 minutes Yields Makes 6 to 8 popsicles

Mojito popsicles Classic mojito ingredients -- mint, lime, sugar, rum and club soda -- are combined in different proportions to make a fun, boozy, adult treat for the dog days of summer. Time 15 minutes Yields Makes about 6 (3-ounce) popsicles

Dark chocolate, date and sesame pops Dates and dark chocolate take on new dimensions alongside a few salty spoonfuls of sesame tahini. Time 20 minutes Yields Makes about 6 to 8 popsicles, depending on the size of the mold

Creamy coconut and banana pops Blend yogurt studded with chunks of ripe banana and shredded coconut with honey and a drizzle of milk for a breakfast on ice, an afternoon snack or an after-dinner treat. Time 20 minutes Yields Makes about 6 to 8 popsicles, depending on the size of the mold

Peach sangria popsicles Combine pureed peaches with vanilla, rose wine and just enough sugar to sweeten. Garnish with thinly sliced peaches and fresh raspberries for a touch of color and added flavor. Time 20 minutes Yields Makes about 15 (3-ounce) popsicles

Peach and orange blossom honey pops Full-fat strained yogurt gives a creamy texture while still imparting a refreshing bite that balances the juicy sweetness of stone fruit. Time 15 minutes Yields Makes about 6 to 8 popsicles, depending on the size of the mold