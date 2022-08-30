LAPD searching for driver who ran over injured scooter rider with van, then drove off

Los Angeles police are searching for the driver of a van that ran over an injured scooter rider Saturday in Boyle Heights and did not stop.

The department is offering $25,000 for information leading to the driver’s identification, arrest and conviction or settlement with the victim.

Just before 9 p.m. on Fickett Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a release, Luis Lopez was riding a scooter when he fell and was knocked unconscious.

In surveillance footage released by the LAPD, Lopez is seen lying in the roadway, barely moving, for several seconds before a white Ford Econoline van comes into view.

The van drives over Lopez, dragging him down the street before he is dislodged from under the vehicle. Police said Lopez was dragged about 25 feet.

The van can be seen continuing to drive down the street and out of sight.

Lopez was taken to a hospital with severe injuries; he was stable and expected to recover as of Tuesday.

The LAPD released photos and a video of Lopez in his hospital bed with wounds on his face, right arm and legs.