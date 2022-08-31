Wildfire roars past 1,400 acres, destroys at least four structures near border in San Diego County

Flames surrounded several homes Wednesday afternoon in Barrett Junction, a rural area of east San Diego County, as a brush fire broke out and quickly grew to more than 1,400 acres, authorities said.

No injuries were immediately reported, though Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Thomas Shoots said there were “multiple close calls” as residents rushed to evacuate their homes. At least four structures, including at least one home, were destroyed, Shoots said.

“We had multiple 911 calls from folks unable to evacuate” because their homes were surrounded by the fire, Shoots said.

The blaze was reported around 2:15 p.m. near Barrett Lake Road north of State Route 94, Shoots said. By 4:45 p.m. it had grown to more than 1,400 acres and was pushing northeast toward the community of Potrero.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire near Highway 94 and Barrett Lake Road. Fire is 2–3 acres, structure threat and road closures in area. Evacuate if you are in the immediate fire area and can do so safely. #Border32Fire

The flames were pushing toward homes in the Round Potrero Road area, Shoots said. Evacuations were ordered for residences along Barrett Lake Road, Coyote Holler Road and Round Potrero Road, according to Shoots and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

More than 100 firefighters were battling the blaze as of 4 p.m., and Cal Fire leaders had requested at least another 100, Shoots said. Airplanes and helicopters were dropping water and retardant on the growing blaze.

“We’ve requested every wildland engine from Cal Fire in San Diego County,” Shoots said.

The Sheriff’s Department said a temporary evacuation point was being set up at Jamul Casino on Campo Road south of Lyons Valley Road, to the west of the fire. A second evacuation point was being set up to the east of the blaze at Potrero County Park.

Authorities shut down State Route 94, also known as Campo Road, between Marron Valley Road in the Dulzura area and Bowmans Road in the Tecate area, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Caltrans San Diego said it was unknown when the highway would reopen.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.