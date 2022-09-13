Mosquito fire nears 50,000 acres as ‘historically dry’ brush, new wind pattern fuel blaze west of Tahoe

Firefighters are making some progress on the almost 50,000-acre fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties, but new wind patterns Tuesday coupled with the area’s “historically dry” brush, could further stoke the flames, fire officials said.

The Mosquito fire is 18% contained as of Tuesday morning, but continues to grow, up by about 3,000 acres compared to Monday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Jonathan Pangburn, a fire behavior analyst with the agency, said the area’s extremely dry brush and trees — what he called “record-breaking fuels” and “historically dry fuels"— will easily burn as a shift in winds picks up over the wildfire.

“This southwest flow is going to allow more air to come in,” Pangburn said. “We’re expecting a little bit of uptick in fire behavior.”

He said he expects the winds to start affecting the fire Tuesday and continue through Wednesday. The Mosquito fire began Sept. 6, in the throes of the state’s worst September heat wave, and has burned 49,761 acres.

Watch until the end! Smoke from the #MosquitoFire came racing into Reno/Sparks this afternoon. Smoke is expected to linger in the Tahoe Basin and Greater Reno/Sparks/Carson City/Minden areas through tomorrow. For more information: https://t.co/HbSuxy5V5p pic.twitter.com/udHzLFYBYY — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) September 12, 2022

Smoke from the massive wildfire continues to damage air quality across the region, as far as 100 miles to the north and northwest of the blaze, into communities in the northern Sierra foothills and western Nevada. The U.S. Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program warned of “particularly high smoke levels” from the Mosquito fire, especially for Truckee, Reno and Carson City.

“Yesterday was particularly bad,” said Edan Lindaman, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Reno. “We’re not forecasting for it to completely clear out. ... It’s all going to depend on the fire activity today and our winds.”

She said forecasts still show smoke and haze in the vicinity, even as air quality conditions slightly improve — into the “unhealthy” category, as opposed to “very unhealthy” or “hazardous.”

Much of the Reno area remained in that unhealthy air quality as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Air Quality Index, but around Carson City and South Lake Tahoe, the air had significantly improved to “good” or “moderate” levels.

Much of the areas west and northwest of the fire in California — from Foresthill and Colfax and into the Grass Valley — remained in “unhealthy” or “very unhealthy” levels for air quality Tuesday morning.

Meteorologist Ryan Walbrun, with the National Weather Service, called Tuesday a “critical day” for the Mosquito fire, given the change in weather, from tropical moisture in the air to some southwest winds.

“Much stronger winds aloft, not necessarily down at the surface,” Walbrun said. “What that’s going to do is allow the fire to ventilate.”

Pangburn said that “persistent southwest flow” will push the fire deeper into forested areas into the northeast, which could be challenging for firefighters, but good for the communities near the south and west of the fire, including Foresthill, Volcanoville and Quintette.

Thousands have been forced to evacuate from those areas and others surrounding the blaze, with 46 structures already destroyed in the fire and almost 6,000 more threatened, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters have been able to steadily increase containment over the last few days, with almost 2,400 crew members assigned to the wildfire.

“You could characterize the fire activity as minimal [last night],” said Don Fregulia, a U.S. Forest Service official who led the fire response’s night operation. “The work last night, though, was intense, and there was a ton of it going on.”