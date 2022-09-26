Advertisement
L.A. County probation officer killed at her Lancaster home

A deputy probation officer holds a sign and his other arm up at a rally.
A deputy probation officer at an August rally held by the Coalition of Probation Unions to demand safety on the job as probation officers are being assaulted at L.A. County probation facilities.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
By James Queally
Richard Winton
A Los Angeles County probation officer was beaten to death during a break-in at her Lancaster home Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials and a union representative.

L.A. County sheriff’s deputies found the victim, identified only as a Black woman in her 50s, suffering from blunt force trauma inside a home in the 45500 block of Barrymore Avenue in Lancaster at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release issued by the sheriff’s department.

Deputies were responding to a home invasion call, the release said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man found at the home, but did not identify him or provide additional information.

The union representing deputy probation officers confirmed in a Facebook post that the victim was a probation officer. She was described as a veteran officer assigned to Barry J. Nidorf juvenile hall in Sylmar, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the case.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the case candidly, said the victim had just come home from work when the attack happened.

Spokespersons for the sheriff’s and probation departments did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts and the district attorney’s office.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

