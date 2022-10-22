Thousands rally in downtown L.A. for regime change in Iran

Thousands gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to rally for regime change in Iran and show solidarity with the demonstrations that have roiled the country after a young woman died while in the custody of the so-called morality police.

The march began in Pershing Square and ended at L.A. City Hall, with scores of protesters waving Iranian flags and holding icons of Mahsa Amini.

Thousands of Iranian Americans and others, carrying the Iranian flag, march during a Freedom Rally for Iran protesting in solidarity with women-led protests in Iran and for regime change in Iran in downtown Los Angeles on October 22, 2022. They were also protesting the recent death of Mahsa Amini caused during the custody of the Islamic republic’s “morality police.” The march started at Pershing Square and ended up at City Hall. Similar protests happened all over the world in solidarity with women-led protests in Iran. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Amini, 22, was arrested Sept. 13 in Tehran by the morality police and accused of not correctly wearing her hijab, the head covering that is mandatory for women in Iran since the 1979 revolution.

She died three days later, and her death sparked protests led by women across Iran that have continued to rock the country.

The government has violently cracked down on the demonstrations, attacking and detaining protesters. The Norway-based nonprofit Iran Human Rights said that at least 215 people, including 27 children, have been killed since the surge of demonstrations began last month.

Protests have erupted across the globe in solidarity and to draw continued attention to corruption and human rights abuses within Iran. Southern California, home to the largest enclave of Iranians outside Iran, has been particularly active, with demonstrations in schools, universities and public streets across L.A. and Orange counties.