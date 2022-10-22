Advertisement
California

Thousands rally in downtown L.A. for regime change in Iran

Thousands of Iranian Americans and others march during a Freedom Rally for Iran.
Thousands of Iranian Americans and others march during a Freedom Rally for Iran protesting in solidarity with women-led protests in Iran and for regime change in Iran in downtown Los Angeles on October 22, 2022. They were also protesting the recent death of Mahsa Amini, pictured, caused during the custody of the Islamic republic’s “morality police.” The march started at Pershing Square and ended up at City Hall. Similar protests happened all over the world in solidarity with women-led protests in Iran.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
By Matt Hamilton
Genaro Molina
Thousands gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to rally for regime change in Iran and show solidarity with the demonstrations that have roiled the country after a young woman died while in the custody of the so-called morality police.

The march began in Pershing Square and ended at L.A. City Hall, with scores of protesters waving Iranian flags and holding icons of Mahsa Amini.

Thousands of Iranian Americans and others, carrying the Iranian flag, march during a Freedom Rally.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Amini, 22, was arrested Sept. 13 in Tehran by the morality police and accused of not correctly wearing her hijab, the head covering that is mandatory for women in Iran since the 1979 revolution.

She died three days later, and her death sparked protests led by women across Iran that have continued to rock the country.

The government has violently cracked down on the demonstrations, attacking and detaining protesters. The Norway-based nonprofit Iran Human Rights said that at least 215 people, including 27 children, have been killed since the surge of demonstrations began last month.

Thousands of Iranian Americans and others march during a Freedom Rally for Iran protesting in solidarity.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Protests have erupted across the globe in solidarity and to draw continued attention to corruption and human rights abuses within Iran. Southern California, home to the largest enclave of Iranians outside Iran, has been particularly active, with demonstrations in schools, universities and public streets across L.A. and Orange counties.

California
Matt Hamilton

Matt Hamilton is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. He won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle and was part of the team of reporters that won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack. A graduate of Boston College and the University of Southern California, he joined The Times in 2013.

Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

