Crews extinguish fire at Chevron El Segundo refinery

Fire crews battled flames for more than two hours at the Chevron El Segundo refinery before extinguishing the blaze Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. at the fuel refinery in the 300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, the city of El Segundo said in an alert. The fire was extinguished as of 8:35 p.m.

Footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed crews spraying water on roaring flames in an unidentified part of the refinery.

El Segundo city officials said the fire was isolated with “no offside impact or public threat.”

No injuries were reported.

The El Segundo, Manhattan Beach and Chevron fire departments remained on the scene.

A representative for Chevron did not immediately respond to a request for comment.