Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in South Los Angeles, LAPD says

A man was found shot dead in a vehicle early Friday morning in the Harvard Park neighborhood in South Los Angeles, police said.

The victim, identified only as a man in his 20s or 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene near Harvard Boulevard and 69th Street about 1:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed a dark-colored vehicle with its driver’s side window damaged from gunfire as officers closed off the scene.

The man was shot by an unidentified suspect while he was sitting in the vehicle, police said.

Detectives are investigating whether the incident was gang-related, but no suspect information was available as of Friday afternoon.