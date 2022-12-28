1 dead, 2 injured in Valley Glen shooting

A shooting in Valley Glen left one person dead and two others injured Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were called at 8:13 p.m. to the 6900 block of Fulton Avenue for a report that a person had been shot, said Officer Tony Im, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Arriving officers found one person dead at the scene, Im said. Two people were transported to hospitals; their conditions weren’t known.

All three people had been shot, said Officer Melissa Podany.

Margaret Stewart, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, did not have information on the surviving victims’ conditions.

The shooting took place in an alley that runs from north to south, and is located south of Hart Street and west of Fulton Avenue, Im said.

The suspect was last seen fleeing northbound in the alley. He is described as having black, mid-length hair that’s combed to the side, a mustache and was wearing a black and white jacket and black pants, Im said.

Further information on the shooting was not available Wednesday night.