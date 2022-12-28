Advertisement
1 dead, 2 injured in Valley Glen shooting

A map of the San Fernando Valley shows the location where three people were shot in Valley Glen
One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Wednesday night on the 6900 block of Fulton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Officers were called at 8:13 p.m. to the 6900 block of Fulton Avenue for a report that a person had been shot, said Officer Tony Im, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Arriving officers found one person dead at the scene, Im said. Two people were transported to hospitals; their conditions weren’t known.

All three people had been shot, said Officer Melissa Podany.

Margaret Stewart, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, did not have information on the surviving victims’ conditions.

The shooting took place in an alley that runs from north to south, and is located south of Hart Street and west of Fulton Avenue, Im said.

The suspect was last seen fleeing northbound in the alley. He is described as having black, mid-length hair that’s combed to the side, a mustache and was wearing a black and white jacket and black pants, Im said.

Further information on the shooting was not available Wednesday night.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

