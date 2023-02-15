Advertisement
California

Two people shot, one fatally, at South L.A. restaurant

By Liam DillonStaff Writer 
Two people were shot at a restaurant in South Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said, and one later died from his injuries.

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, were standing inside Louisiana Fried Chicken restaurant on the 4400 block of South Western Avenue when two male suspects walked inside and fired multiple rounds, striking the man and woman, Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Matthew Cruz said.

The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while the woman was treated and released at the scene, Cruz said.

Both shooting suspects ran off and were at large, he said.

