Advertisement
California

Classes canceled at Compton high school after fire destroys cafeteria

Aerial view of a school building gutted by fire, with much of the roof missing
Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton will be closed Tuesday after a fire destroyed the school’s cafeteria the night before.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share

Manuel Dominguez High School in Compton will be closed Tuesday after the school’s cafeteria was destroyed in a fire Monday night.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. at the campus, which is located at 15301 S. San Jose Ave.

Footage from local TV stations showed fire engines and firefighters battling the flames.

Advertisement

No injuries were reported, according to a news release from the Compton Unified School District; schools were closed Monday because of Presidents Day.

Mt. Baldy, CA, Thursday, February 16, 2023 - Michel Martinez Morales steadies her young sister, Melanie as they frolic on a snowy roadside near Mt. Baldy. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

California

Southern California winter storm could bring snow to Santa Monica Mountains

The storm is expected to be “a snowmaker of the likes we have not seen for many years,” a National Weather Service forecaster said, with snow as low as 1,500 feet elevation.

The cause of the fire was not clear.

Students who want to get school breakfast or lunch should go to nearby William Jefferson Clinton Elementary, the district said. Nutrition staff from Dominguez will be there for support.

“We are grateful that there are no reported injuries, as well as for our school and district community, who have already come together to start planning for instruction to resume,” according to the district statement.

CaliforniaEducationFires
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement