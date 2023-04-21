Man sought in fatal beating outside Huntington Park convenience store

Miguel Angel Zavaleta, 29, is suspected of beating a 60- to 65-year-old man to death early Friday in Huntington Park, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said.

A search is underway for a 29-year-old man suspected of beating an older man to death early Friday in Huntington Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Miguel Angel Zavaleta is suspected of attacking the victim outside a convenience store in the 5600 block of Pacific Boulevard around 1:50 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The man, whose identity was not immediately known, had been kicked, punched and shoved to the ground during the assault, authorities said.

The victim, who was believed to be between 60 and 65 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department, according to authorities.

Advertisement

Zavaleta is “well-known to frequent the Huntington Park area,” the Sheriff’s Department said. Zavaleta is described as being 5 feet 11 and weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, authorities said.

The Huntington Park Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.