Boxer Deontay Wilder arrested in Hollywood on suspicion of carrying concealed gun in Rolls-Royce

Deontay Wilder participates in a media workout at New Era Boxing & Fitness in 2019 in Northport, Ala.

Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder was arrested by Los Angeles police on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon after his Rolls-Royce was stopped in Hollywood and searched early Tuesday, police said.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said that officers took the 37-year-old fighter into custody at about 1:15 a.m. after his vehicle was stopped at Cahuenga and Sunset boulevards.

Sources not authorized to discuss the incident said Wilder’s Rolls-Royce was stopped because of too dark tinted front windows and an obstructed license plate, and once the vehicle was stopped, officers said they smelled marijuana, leading to a search of the vehicle.

The 6-foot-7 Wilder, according to LAPD sources, was cooperative throughout the stop and officers recovered a 9-millimeter handgun and a quantity of marijuana. It is unclear if Wilder acknowledged the weapon was his to officers.

Wilder posted Tuesday morning on Twitter and appeared to address the arrest, tweeting, “I’d rather be safe than sorry. The end” with the praying emoji.

The former World Boxing Council heavyweight champion was held in lieu of $35,000 bail, booked shortly after 3 a.m. and released at 6:35 a.m. No charges have been filed at this point.