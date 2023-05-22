Advertisement
California

Two dead after reports of a fight at Anaheim shopping center parking garage

A mug shot of a man with shortly cropped hair and chin beard
Deonte Marquis Lenin of Highland died in a shooting early Sunday in Anaheim.
(Anaheim Police Department)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

Two people were killed following reports of a fight early Sunday morning near an outdoor Anaheim shopping center near Disneyland, according to authorities.

Officers with the Anaheim Police Department received reports of a fight and shooting in a parking structure for the Anaheim GardenWalk in the 300 block of West Katella Avenue just after 2 a.m. The parking structure is less than a mile from the Disneyland resort.

When police arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene and was later identified as 32-year-old Deonte Marquis Lenin of Highland, according to a police news release.

A second man, identified as 21-year-old Elian Tanori Arvayo of Phoenix, was found in the parking structure with blunt force injuries, authorities said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Anaheim Police Sgt. Jon McClintock said in an email that earlier reports that someone had been run over by a car were false. He did not immediately respond to requests for more details.

Authorities did not release a motive for the shooting or a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Anaheim Police homicide investigators at (714) 321-3669 or through the Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855)-TIP-OCCS.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement