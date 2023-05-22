Two dead after reports of a fight at Anaheim shopping center parking garage

Two people were killed following reports of a fight early Sunday morning near an outdoor Anaheim shopping center near Disneyland, according to authorities.

Officers with the Anaheim Police Department received reports of a fight and shooting in a parking structure for the Anaheim GardenWalk in the 300 block of West Katella Avenue just after 2 a.m. The parking structure is less than a mile from the Disneyland resort.

When police arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene and was later identified as 32-year-old Deonte Marquis Lenin of Highland, according to a police news release.

A second man, identified as 21-year-old Elian Tanori Arvayo of Phoenix, was found in the parking structure with blunt force injuries, authorities said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Anaheim Police Sgt. Jon McClintock said in an email that earlier reports that someone had been run over by a car were false. He did not immediately respond to requests for more details.

Authorities did not release a motive for the shooting or a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Anaheim Police homicide investigators at (714) 321-3669 or through the Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855)-TIP-OCCS.