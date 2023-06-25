1 killed, over a dozen injured in I-10 crash in Upland involving at least 10 vehicles

A fatal accident Sunday night involving at least 10 vehicles shut down both sides of Interstate 10 in Upland as emergency responders tended to the injured and authorities investigated what happened.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department reported on Twitter that one person died and more than a dozen were injured.

There appeared to be people trapped in vehicles, with the department reporting “some with extrication needs.”

The freeway was closed “to facilitate treatment, ambulance access and transport,” the Fire Department noted.

Advertisement

The accident first appeared in the official California Highway Patrol log shortly after 8 p.m. The entry at 8:08 p.m. reported all lanes stopped, without further detail.

The coroner was called at 9:19 pm and a SigAlert — documenting a major closure — was issued at 9:32 p.m. Shortly before 10 p.m., the Fire Department said the injured had been transported to hospitals and the scene turned over to the CHP for further investigation.