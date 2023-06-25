Advertisement
California

1 killed, over a dozen injured in I-10 crash in Upland involving at least 10 vehicles

By Howard BlumeStaff Writer 
A fatal accident Sunday night involving at least 10 vehicles shut down both sides of Interstate 10 in Upland as emergency responders tended to the injured and authorities investigated what happened.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department reported on Twitter that one person died and more than a dozen were injured.

There appeared to be people trapped in vehicles, with the department reporting “some with extrication needs.”

The freeway was closed “to facilitate treatment, ambulance access and transport,” the Fire Department noted.

The accident first appeared in the official California Highway Patrol log shortly after 8 p.m. The entry at 8:08 p.m. reported all lanes stopped, without further detail.

The coroner was called at 9:19 pm and a SigAlert — documenting a major closure — was issued at 9:32 p.m. Shortly before 10 p.m., the Fire Department said the injured had been transported to hospitals and the scene turned over to the CHP for further investigation.

Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

