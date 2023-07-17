Powerball jackpot estimate climbs to third-highest payout. What can the winner afford to buy?

Monday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $900 million, making it the third-largest payout in lottery history.

The valuation for Sotheby’s International Realty’s priciest Los Angeles home — a 10-bedroom, 8,484 square-foot Southern style mansion located on 1.2 acres of Beverly Hills real estate — is $45 million, as of Monday afternoon.

A trip to space can cost anywhere from $450,000 on Virgin Galactic to $28 million, the price of the first ticket beyond earth by Blue Origin in 2021 .

A share of a minor league baseball team can run anywhere from $6 million to more than $50 million, while a 2002 Benetti Classic Felicita 115-foot fiberglass yacht docked in Marina Del Rey totals just under $5 million.

These are all pricey endeavors but easily affordable for the winner of Monday’s Powerball jackpot, estimated at $900 million, the third-highest payout in the history of the game played in 45 states. If no one wins, the payout is likely to hover around $1 billion.

The numbers will be announced on 7:59 p.m. from Florida. Tickets must be purchased by 7 p.m.

Players must line up five white ball numbers and the red Powerball to win the grand prize.

Winners have the option of taking a lump sum payment $465.1 million, as approximated by Powerball officials, or a 30-year annuity of around $900 million.

California winners do not pay state or local taxes, but 24% of winnings will be withheld for federal taxes .

Californians figured prominently in the two largest victories in Powerball history.

Edwin Castro claimed the largest Powerball prize in history when his November ticket cinched a $2.04 billion prize.

Joseph Chahayed, owner of the Altadena gas station, Joe’s Service Center, that sold him the ticket, also received a $1 million prize.

Castro purchased a $25.5 million Hollywood Hills home in March, a month after claiming his $997.6 million lump sum. He followed that up by buying a $4 million Altadena mansion later that same month.

Previous to Castro’s win, Eastvale residents Marvin and Mae Acosta were part of a then record-breaking victory in 2016. The couple, along with two additional winners from Tennessee and Florida, took part in a $1.6 billion jackpot.

The Acostas claimed their pre-tax $327.8 million lump sum option.

The winning ticket also netted Balbir Atwal , owner of the Chino Hills 7-Eleven franchise where the ticket was sold, $1 million.

The Acostas kept a low profile after their victory.

Odds of a grand prize victory are estimated at 1 in 292 million, according to Powerball officials.

There are other prizes besides the jackpot ranging from $1 million for all five white numbers minus the Powerball number to $50,000 for a combination of numbers.

Powerball tickets cost $2 each.