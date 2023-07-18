Watch: Rabbit fire in Riverside County eats up ground in time-lapse video
Video from ALERTCalifornia shows the progress of the Southern California wildfire that has grown to more than 8,000 acres.
On Friday afternoon, the Rabbit fire erupted in Moreno Valley, prompting evacuation warnings and orders as flames moved over the grassy hillsides.
It was one of multiple wildfires that started in the region that day amid a recent heat wave.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire had burned more than 8,000 acres and more than 1,500 fire personnel had been assigned to the blaze.
The Rabbit fire’s spread was captured in stunning clarity by AlertCalifornia cameras.
Phoenix hits at least 110 degrees for 19th straight day, breaking records in worldwide heat wave
Phoenix smashed a record for major U.S. cities Tuesday, the 19th consecutive day that the temperature reached 110 degrees.
AlertCalifornia, a wildfire-focused public safety program launched in May by UC San Diego, collects data on natural disasters. The program has more than 1,000 wildfire-monitoring cameras across the state to study how fires start and spread and to provide real-time data.
Each camera system has multiple camera angles for each monitored area and can view as far as 60 miles during the day and 120 miles on a clear night.
Some new cameras are equipped with sensors that can identify hot spots and flareups even in smoky and hazy conditions.
Worse air quality in L.A. expected during heat wave. Why do high temperatures cause more smog?
Ozone air pollution can lead to problems with respiratory health, including asthma attacks, trouble breathing and lung damage.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.