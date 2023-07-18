Advertisement
California

Watch: Rabbit fire in Riverside County eats up ground in time-lapse video

VIDEO | 01:22
Rabbit fire consumes hillsides in time-lapse video

Video from ALERTCalifornia shows the progress of the Southern California wildfire that has grown to more than 8,000 acres.

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

On Friday afternoon, the Rabbit fire erupted in Moreno Valley, prompting evacuation warnings and orders as flames moved over the grassy hillsides.

It was one of multiple wildfires that started in the region that day amid a recent heat wave.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire had burned more than 8,000 acres and more than 1,500 fire personnel had been assigned to the blaze.

Advertisement

The Rabbit fire’s spread was captured in stunning clarity by AlertCalifornia cameras.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 16: In an aerial view, a billboard displays the temperature that was forecast to reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit on July 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. A persistent heat dome over Texas that has expanded to California, Nevada and Arizona is subjecting millions of Americans to excessive heat warnings, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

World & Nation

Phoenix hits at least 110 degrees for 19th straight day, breaking records in worldwide heat wave

Phoenix smashed a record for major U.S. cities Tuesday, the 19th consecutive day that the temperature reached 110 degrees.

AlertCalifornia, a wildfire-focused public safety program launched in May by UC San Diego, collects data on natural disasters. The program has more than 1,000 wildfire-monitoring cameras across the state to study how fires start and spread and to provide real-time data.

Each camera system has multiple camera angles for each monitored area and can view as far as 60 miles during the day and 120 miles on a clear night.

Some new cameras are equipped with sensors that can identify hot spots and flareups even in smoky and hazy conditions.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. - AUG. 16, 2022. A helicopter flies across the hazy atmosphere of the Los Angeles Basin as seen from Signal Hill. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

California

Worse air quality in L.A. expected during heat wave. Why do high temperatures cause more smog?

Ozone air pollution can lead to problems with respiratory health, including asthma attacks, trouble breathing and lung damage.

CaliforniaFires
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement