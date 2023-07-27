Advertisement
California

SUV driver crashes into bus stop in Compton, kills person sleeping on bench

By Summer LinStaff Writer 
The driver of an SUV ran into and killed a person sleeping on a bus bench Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of East Rosecrans Ave., KTLA reported, citing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The male driver was traveling east when the vehicle crashed into a tree, the bus stop and a fire hydrant, according to the TV station. The victim, who was sleeping on the bus bench, was believed to have been unhoused and died at the scene.

The driver was arrested; the female passenger was hospitalized with what were said to be major injuries. The crash is under investigation.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

