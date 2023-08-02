Two killed in plane crash at Van Nuys Airport; one runway closed
Two people were killed Wednesday morning after a single-engine aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Van Nuys Airport, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Fire crews responded to the scene at 10:37 a.m. and doused the fire. Firefighters discovered both people aboard the plane had died, LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange said.
The incident caused the closure of one of two runways at Van Nuys Airport, according to airport officials. The main runway, which is not near the crash site, remains open.
The accident was west of the Waterman Drive and Woodley Avenue intersection, the LAFD said.
The crash is under investigation and the identities of the victims were not immediately known.
