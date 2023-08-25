Woman hit by stray bullet while watching football game at L.A. high school
A woman was wounded after apparently being hit by a stray bullet while attending a football game at a high school in South Los Angeles on Friday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Authorities said the shooting was reported around 9:21 p.m. in the area of 52nd Street and Avalon Boulevard.
School police sources reported a high school football game was taking place at Dr. Maya Angelou Community High School when a stray bullet hit a woman attending the game.
An ambulance was requested, police said, but it was not clear whether the woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.
No additional details were immediately available.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.