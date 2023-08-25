Advertisement
California

Woman hit by stray bullet while watching football game at L.A. high school

By Jeremy Childs
Howard Blume
Share

A woman was wounded after apparently being hit by a stray bullet while attending a football game at a high school in South Los Angeles on Friday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting was reported around 9:21 p.m. in the area of 52nd Street and Avalon Boulevard.

School police sources reported a high school football game was taking place at Dr. Maya Angelou Community High School when a stray bullet hit a woman attending the game.

Advertisement

An ambulance was requested, police said, but it was not clear whether the woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.

No additional details were immediately available.

California
Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement