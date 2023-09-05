Man and woman sitting in car shot to death in Harbor City

A man and woman sitting in a parked car were shot and killed in Harbor City, Calif. on Monday night, September 4, 2023.

A man and woman sitting in a parked car were shot and killed in Harbor City Monday night, police said.

The two victims, both in their 20s, were inside an Infinti sedan on 253rd Street near Marigold Avenue around 6:40 p.m. when a suspect or numerous suspects approached them on foot and shot numerous times into the car, police said.

There were at least five bullet holes in the drivers side window of the Infiniti as police collected evidence Monday night, video from the scene showed. A Nike Air Max shoe sat next to the car by an evidence marker.

Police also removed a car seat from the Infiniti, though they did not say whether there was a child in the car at the time of the shooting.

A 1-year-old was in the car when the shooting occurred, ABC 7 reported.