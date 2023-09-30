Body found along 5 Freeway in Los Angeles

Los Angeles firefighters responding to a small blaze along the 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights near the North Broadway exit found a body early Saturday.

Los Angeles firefighters responding to a small blaze along the 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights early Saturday found a body, authorities said.

Fire crews responded to the scene about 1:40 a.m. along the southbound side of the freeway near the North Broadway exit, officials said.

As they extinguished the flames, they found the body, said Brian Humphrey, a fire department spokesperson. It was not clear if it was a man or woman, or if the body was burned.

“The person was discovered at or near a homeless encampment,” Humphrey said.

No additional information was available about the identity of the person, the condition of the body or how the person died.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy, and the California Highway Patrol is investigating the case.

