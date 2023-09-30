Advertisement
California

Body found along 5 Freeway in Los Angeles

Drone image of Lincoln Heights from April 2022
Los Angeles firefighters responding to a small blaze along the 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights near the North Broadway exit found a body early Saturday.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
By Ian JamesStaff Writer 
Share

Los Angeles firefighters responding to a small blaze along the 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights early Saturday found a body, authorities said.

Fire crews responded to the scene about 1:40 a.m. along the southbound side of the freeway near the North Broadway exit, officials said.

As they extinguished the flames, they found the body, said Brian Humphrey, a fire department spokesperson. It was not clear if it was a man or woman, or if the body was burned.

“The person was discovered at or near a homeless encampment,” Humphrey said.

Advertisement

No additional information was available about the identity of the person, the condition of the body or how the person died.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy, and the California Highway Patrol is investigating the case.

California
Ian James

Ian James is a reporter who focuses on water in California and the West. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2021, he was an environment reporter at the Arizona Republic and the Desert Sun. He previously worked for the Associated Press as a correspondent in the Caribbean and as bureau chief in Venezuela. He is originally from California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement