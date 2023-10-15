Advertisement
California

Long Beach police arrest suspect in connection with overdoses of five people

Aerial view of Shoreline Aquatic Park in downtown Long Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Laurence DarmientoStaff Writer 
Long Beach police have arrested a man they suspect was the supplier of drugs that resulted in the overdoses of five people in September, including four who were sent to the hospital.

Daniel Giannattasio, 32, of Long Beach, was arrested Oct. 6 and booked on suspicion of possession for sale of psilocybin mushrooms, police announced Friday. He was released on his own recognizance.

The arrest stemmed from the overdose of a group of people in the 800 block of Grand Avenue on Sept. 24. Fire department paramedics took three males and a female to local hospitals in stable condition. Another female was treated at the scene.

Detectives investigating the source of the drugs identified a male suspect and conducted a search warrant Oct. 6 at a home in the 400 block of Walnut Avenue. Giannattasio was arrested after being located in the area, police said.

Drugs believed to be for the purpose of sales, an AR-15 grip, a pistol, and firearm magazines also were recovered, police said.

Police encourage anyone with more information about the investigation to call the Long Beach Drug Investigation Section at (562) 570-7125.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through “LA Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org or by downloading the “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

Laurence Darmiento

Laurence Darmiento covers wealth and dealmakers in Southern California for the Los Angeles Times. He joined the paper in 2015 as an assistant business editor and has overseen finance, real estate and Washington business coverage. Darmiento previously had been the managing editor of the Los Angeles Business Journal and was a reporter for the Los Angeles Daily News and other outlets. A New York native, he is an alumnus of Cornell University.

