Shooting of UCLA student with a BB gun being investigated as a hate crime

Students take a break on Bruin Walk East on the UCLA campus in May.

The UCLA Police Department is investigating a recent incident of violence as a hate crime. A student walking on the Westwood campus early Sunday was shot in the face with a BB gun.

A police report said the incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. when a white four-door sedan approached the student, who was walking on De Neve Drive near Rieber Hall, a dormitory in the northwestern part of campus.

A passenger in the back seat of the car yelled a homophobic slur, according to the report, then brandished a white BB gun and shot at the victim, striking the individual in the face and narrowly missing their eye.

The victim sustained a minor abrasion below the eye.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a male wearing a black ski mask, and the passenger who fired the BB gun was also a male, according to police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police offer safety tips

After the incident, police reiterated safety tips for students on campus.

