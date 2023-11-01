Advertisement
California

Large sections of the Angeles Crest Highway that were closed by winter storm damage reopen

In an aerial view, part of the Angeles Crest Highway is shown.
Landslides along the Angeles Crest Highway near La Cañada Flintridge grew as a parade of storms created disasters across the state last winter. Above, a section in March.
(David McNew / Getty Images)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
After a months-long closure due to winter storm damage, a major stretch of the Angeles Crest Highway has reopened, restoring public access to a variety of trails and mountain vistas along the scenic byway through the San Gabriel Mountains.

Following nearly eight months of road repair work, officials this week reopened a nearly 21-mile section of the highway, which winds through the Angeles National Forest, known for its stunning wooded landscapes and views.

The stretch from Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road to Islip Saddle was repaved after a particularly wet winter — with storms that brought both rain and snow — had washed out a segment of the roadway, sweeping debris across the pavement, said California Department of Transportation spokesperson Marc Bischoff, who covers District 7, including Los Angeles County. He said crews removed loose boulders and debris from dangerous slopes and replaced a cable mesh protection system, aimed at preventing further rock slides.

But ongoing repairs will keep other roadways temporarily shuttered in sections surrounding the reopening, according to transportation officials.

Just south of the reopening, the highway remains closed from Mount Wilson Red Box Road to Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, where crews are still working on clearing a slide and installing slide protection features, Bischoff said. Drivers can use a detour on Angeles Forest Highway at Big Tujunga Canyon Road that reconnects with the highway.

Then, north of Islip Saddle until Vincent Gulch, the highway remains closed as crews work on slope reconstruction and installing retaining walls, Bischoff said.

Caltrans estimated those stretches will remain closed into at least early 2024.

Also in the Angeles National Forest, crews continue working on San Gabriel Canyon Road, limiting daytime travelers to one-way traffic from Morris Dam to Falling Springs. Caltrans officials said that stretch is also still under repair from the “relentless” winter storms that washed out embankments, damaged drains, guardrails and a retaining wall.

California
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

