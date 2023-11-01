LAPD investigating reports of graffiti incidents in Fairfax District
The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday said it was investigating reports of graffiti messages, some of which might contain antisemitic messages.
At least one of the incidents was reported to have taken place in the Fairfax District of L.A.
A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly attempting to break into a Studio City home and threatening the Jewish occupants.
