Matthew Perry death investigation could take 3-6 months to complete, new statement suggests

Actor Matthew Perry speaks about his memoir during the 28th annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 22.

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Matthew Perry speaks about his memoir during the 28th annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 22.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reiterated Thursday that the investigation into the death of Matthew Perry could take several months.

Toxicology tests, in particular, typically take three to six months to complete, coroner’s officials said in a statement.

Authorities received a medical call from Perry’s home overlooking the Pacific Ocean around 4 p.m. Saturday reporting that the actor, who was in a hot tub, was unresponsive and not breathing.

The “Friends” star was declared dead at the scene, and officials say they are now working to determine a cause of death. Foul play has been ruled out.

“At this time, most toxicology testing is completed within 90 days at the Department of the Medical Examiner,” the office said in a statement released Thursday. “We currently have 15 (3%) cases that have been pending for more than 90 days.”

The statement did not mention Perry by name but came after questions about the timeline of the investigation.

“Postmortem toxicology testing is a multistep process, not a one-instrument test as seen in the clinical setting,” coroner’s officials said in the statement. “Postmortem samples are coagulated and require extraction steps before a sample can be used on an instrument. Each class of drugs requires the use of multiple instruments to test the sample. The more drugs found in a decedent’s system, the longer the testing takes.”

Law enforcement sources told The Times that no illicit drugs were found at Perry’s home.

One law enforcement source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing, said any prescription medications recovered at the actor’s home will be part of the review, which is common practice.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

