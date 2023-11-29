A 95,000-gallon sewage spill closes two-mile stretch of Laguna Beach coastline
A 95,000-gallon sewage spill in Laguna Beach closed more than 2 miles of coastline to swimmers and surfers Wednesday, according to Orange County health officials.
Coastal areas from Laguna Avenue to Blue Lagoon in Laguna Beach were closed after sewage leaked from a broken sewer line, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency’s environmental division.
“The affected bay water area will remain closed to ocean water-contact sports until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards,” the agency said in a statement.
Citing ‘gross negligence,’ water regulators say L.A.’s Hypieron treatment plant should pay $21.7 million in fines for a massive 2021 sewage spill.
The spill was caused by a break in a main sewer line in Laguna Beach, officials said.
It wasn’t immediately clear where exactly the break occurred or if the leak flowed directly into waterways.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.