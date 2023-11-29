Advertisement
California

A 95,000-gallon sewage spill closes two-mile stretch of Laguna Beach coastline

Stairs leading down to Moss Street Beach
Moss Street Beach in Laguna Beach last month.
(Don Leach / Times Community News)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
A 95,000-gallon sewage spill in Laguna Beach closed more than 2 miles of coastline to swimmers and surfers Wednesday, according to Orange County health officials.

An aerial view of Laguna Beach with a red line showing closures
The OC Health Care Agency closed down an area of Laguna Beach from Laguna Avenue to Blue Lagoon due to a sewage spill from a break in the main sewer line.
(OC Health Care Agency)

Coastal areas from Laguna Avenue to Blue Lagoon in Laguna Beach were closed after sewage leaked from a broken sewer line, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency’s environmental division.

“The affected bay water area will remain closed to ocean water-contact sports until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards,” the agency said in a statement.

The spill was caused by a break in a main sewer line in Laguna Beach, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear where exactly the break occurred or if the leak flowed directly into waterways.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

