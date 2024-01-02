New year, new storms: Snow, rain and cold temperatures dipping into California this week

A surfer is silhouetted by cloudy skies at dusk amid cool weather in Huntington Beach on Sunday.

The first week of the new year is bringing new storms to California, with snow, rain, more big surf, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms.

Forecasts show a series of storms arriving in Southern California by Tuesday night, bringing widespread light rain around 10 p.m. and lingering through Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles County can expect one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain as the first part of a cold front sweeps through the region. Temperatures will be hovering 6 to 12 degrees below average, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

Snow levels are expected to drop to 4,500 or 5,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Mountain communities above the 5,000-foot range can expect 3 to 6 inches of snow, with some areas seeing up to 8 inches, forecasts show.

“The first part of the storm will move through pretty quickly,” said meteorologist Ryan Kittle with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms for Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Wednesday morning.

The storm will conclude by Wednesday evening, with light scattered showers concentrated in higher elevations and colder-than-average temperatures. Snow levels will drop farther, to around 4,000 or 4,500 feet. The Grapevine section of Interstate 5 could see 1 to 2 inches of snow. Wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph are also expected.

A series of storm systems will bring mountain snow, rain, gusty winds, and possible thunderstorms this week. Mountain road delays or closures are possible, including #Interstate5 near the Tejon Pass / #Grapevine. #larain #cawx pic.twitter.com/FOz2dtuuks — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 1, 2024

A second storm system is expected late Saturday or early Sunday, with additional light rain and even lower snow levels. Snow is forecast in the 3,000-foot range, the lowest since the start of the winter season.

Advertisement

“The details surrounding the next storm are still evolving, but it doesn’t look like it will bring a lot of rain,” Kittle said. “But it will be a lot colder.”

California will also see more heavy surf along the coast — but it won’t be anything like the onslaught of waves that crashed onto the shores last week from the Central Coast to Los Angeles County.

The surf will increase starting Tuesday evening and stay active through Thursday, with a stronger risk of dangerous rip currents across the southwest coastline, according to the National Weather Service. High surf advisories will be in effect for the region, with 10- to 18-foot breaking waves along the Central Coast, 7- to 12-foot waves in Ventura County and 5- to 10-foot waves in Los Angeles County. The high surf will be concentrated along northwest-facing beaches, including Ventura Beach, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and the Palos Verdes Peninsula, according to forecasts.

There will be a slight lull in surf activity before it picks back up over the weekend, the National Weather Service said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“People should really stay away from the water and the rock jetties,” Kittle said, noting that surf activity is expected to peak Sunday.