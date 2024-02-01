Your guide to California’s Assembly District 44 race: San Fernando Valley

Six Democrats, one Republican and one candidate who lists no party preference will appear on the primary ballot.



Elen Asatryan, Democrat, Glendale City Council member.

Asatryan is an Armenian immigrant who moved to Glendale at age 10 and rose through the city’s school district. She has won the backing of California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and state Sens. Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) and Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park).



Ed Han, Democrat, UCLA law lecturer.

Han is a Korean immigrant and a product of Glendale Unified schools. A former assistant U.S. attorney in Los Angeles, he is now a law lecturer at UCLA. Han said he is running to preserve the American dream. He has been endorsed by the liberal political action committee VoteVets and the bipartisan recruiting organization New Politics, which helps former members of the military and national service organizations run for office.



Steve Pierson, Democrat, progressive activist.

Pierson worked as a Southern California field director for the progressive political group Swing Left, which helped flip control of the U.S. House back to Democrats in the “blue wave” of 2018. A SAG-AFTRA member, he previously worked as a sound engineer and mixer and ran a postproduction sound studio in Hollywood. He has been endorsed by the California Teachers Assn., former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer and labor leader Dolores Huerta.



Nick Schultz, Democrat, mayor of Burbank.

Schultz is Burbank’s mayor and a member of its City Council, as well as a prosecutor with the California Department of Justice. He has the backing of a number of local labor unions, including those that represent workers in the California State University system, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, and the city and county of Los Angeles, state campaign finance records show.

Schultz has also been endorsed by Friedman and local Democratic clubs. He narrowly missed winning the California Democratic Party’s endorsement, receiving the votes of 59.32% of delegates, just short of the 60% required.

Other candidates include:

