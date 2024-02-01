Your guide to California’s Congressional District 31 race: San Gabriel Valley

The race has drawn 11 candidates, who come from all over the district. About half have served in public office before.



Greg Hafif, Democrat, attorney and workers rights activist.

Hafif is a trial attorney with 30 years of experience working in the San Gabriel Valley community. Hafif told The Times that his father was the attorney who represented hundreds of West Covina residents in a settlement against a toxic landfill. Hafif, who has never held public office, was born and raised in the district and serves as the president of the Hafif Foundation, which he formed to focus on healthcare and education, his campaign biography says.



Gil Cisneros, Democrat, former one-term congressman, philanthropist.

Cisneros was elected in 2018 to a single term in Congress for the 39th District — which mostly encompasses Orange County along with a portion of San Bernardino and parts of Los Angeles County. Cisneros lost reelection to Young Kim, a Republican. Among the legislation he supported in Congress was a failed assault weapons ban, which he said he wants to reintroduce.

Cisneros, who told The Times he was raised in a family of veterans, served in the Navy after high school. He became a millionaire after a lottery win in 2010. With the $255-million earnings, he went from working as a shipping and distribution manager for Frito-Lay to entering the political and philanthropic world.



Mary Ann Lutz, Democrat, previous Monrovia council member and mayor and current member of the Citrus Community College District Board of Trustees.

Lutz is a member of the Citrus Community College Board of Trustees and former Monrovia City Council member and mayor. Lutz told The Times that her commitment to the environment dates back to 2000, when she was part of a 10-year community initiative to buy back land in the San Gabriel foothills and turn it into a wildlife preserve. She also served as a policy liaison to Napolitano on water and environmental issues.



Bob Archuleta, Democrat, state senator representing Pico Rivera.

Archuleta was elected to the state Senate in 2018, where he currently represents portions of Los Angeles and Orange counties, including a small slice of the San Gabriel Valley. Before his time in the state Legislature, Archuleta was Pico Rivera mayor, served as the commissioner of veterinary and military affairs for the city of Los Angeles and worked for the Montebello Police Department. While in the Army he was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. His legislative priorities include veterans affairs, and he serves as the chair of the newly convened Senate Select Committee on Hydrogen Energy.



Susan Rubio, Democrat, state senator representing Baldwin Park.

Rubio was elected to the California Senate representing Baldwin Park in 2018. Her legislative priorities include education, children and families, and protecting victims of domestic violence. She recently wrote a bill that received bipartisan support to criminalize child trafficking.

Other candidates include:



Kurt Jose, a Democrat and businessman.

a Democrat and businessman. Pedro Antonio Casas, a Republican and clinical psychologist.

a Republican and clinical psychologist. Elvira Moreno, a Republican and previous city councilwoman.

a Republican and previous city councilwoman. Daniel Martinez, a Republican attorney and former high school teacher from Monrovia, who previously ran as a GOP congressional candidate.

a Republican attorney and former high school teacher from Monrovia, who previously ran as a GOP congressional candidate. Erskine Levi and Marie Manvel, who indicate no party preference.