Your guide to California’s Senate District 35 race: South L.A. County

Michelle Chambers, Democrat, community justice advocate.

Chambers was elected to the Compton City Council in 2019, and stepped down in 2022 before finishing her first term. She recently worked as an external affairs manager for the California Department of Justice and was a congressional aide to then-U.S. Reps. Janice Hahn (D-San Pedro) and Diane Watson (D-Los Angeles). Chambers is the sister of Michael K. Williams, who starred in the HBO series “The Wire” and acted until his death in 2021.



LaMar Lyons, Democrat, financial consultant.

Lyons is vice president of the Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council. His list of accolades on his campaign website includes becoming the first Black chief of staff in the California Assembly, working for then-Assemblymember Elihu Harris (D-Oakland). Lyons is the founding partner and managing director of Burch Capital Partners, a venture capital firm.



Nilo Vega Michelin, Democrat, El Camino Community College trustee.

Michelin describes himself as a teacher with deep roots in his community, having served as a deputy city attorney, school board member and City Council member in Hawthorne.



Alex Monteiro, Democrat, Hawthorne councilmember and nonprofit director.

Monteiro has served on the Hawthorne City Council since 2018. He’s also president of Moneta Gardens Improvement, a nonprofit that supports low-income families in Hawthorne, and founded the South Bay Universal Child Development Center preschool, known as the Castle.



Laura Richardson, Democrat, businesswoman and housing advocate.

Richardson is attempting to launch a comeback after her political career came to a controversial halt in 2013. She was elected to the Long Beach City Council in 2000, and won a California Assembly seat six years later. Richardson vacated her Assembly seat after winning a special election for Congress in 2007, and served two and a half terms in Washington. In 2012, the House Ethics Committee disciplined Richardson, alleging that she had improperly pressured her congressional staff to work on her campaign, used taxpayer-funded resources for personal and political activities, and obstructed the investigation into her activities. She agreed to a $10,000 fine, and three months later lost her reelection bid.



Albert Robles, Democrat, attorney and businessman.

Robles served as mayor of Carson for six years after holding a Carson City Council seat from 2012 to 2014. He simultaneously sat on the board of directors for the Water Replenishment District of Southern California, which he joined in 1992. In 2018, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office won a civil lawsuit against Robles that said being a mayor and a water agency director at the same time was a conflict of interest and violated state law. Robles was removed from the water board and remained mayor until 2020.



Jennifer Trichelle-Marie Williams, Democrat, accountant and small-businesss woman.

Williams serves on the Los Angeles County Citizens’ Economy and Efficiency Commission, to which she was appointed by county Supervisor Holly Mitchell.



James Arlandus Spencer, Republican, environmental consultant.

Spencer is the only Republican in the race. He founded his own environmental consulting firm in 1990 and stepped down in 2015. He ran for the state Assembly in 2022 and lost in the primary.